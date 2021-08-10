Mysterious explosion on Iranian ship in Syria

A mysterious explosion occurred today, Tuesday, on an Iranian fuel ship docked in the port of Latakia in western Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the opposition and based in the UK, reports that the ship that caught fire carried oil from Iran. The fire was caused by an explosion in the ship and there were casualties in the incident.

The incident takes place during the visit to Israel by CIA chief William Burns, who will meet with Prime Minister Bennett and senior members of the defense establishment.

About two weeks ago, Iran attacked the Israeli-owned ship "Mercer Street" in the Gulf of Oman. The ship is operated by the Zodiac Maritime company, owned by the Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

The attack killed two crew members on board the ship - a Romanian citizen and a British citizen. According to the New York Times, several unmanned aerial vehicles crashed intentionally into the ship.