Doctors fighting to save the life of Bat Yam shooting victim

The victim of Monday evening’s shooting in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, has been identified as 36-year-old Adi Peretz.

Peretz, who was shot in the head while driving down HaNevi’im Street Monday evening, is currently in serious condition, as doctors at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv struggle to stabilize her condition. She is currently sedated and on assisted breathing.

Witnesses say the gunman was standing on the sidewalk when he fired the shot which struck Peretz in the head and wounded her.

After she was struck by the bullet, Adi lost control of the car she was driving and drove up onto the sidewalk.

“We ran to the car,” one witness recalled. “The woman wasn’t talking. She was suffering from trauma. Her four-year-old daughter was crying, so we took her out while the paramedics removed her mother.”

Peretz’s husband told Channel 13: “My wife was a religious woman, a woman of faith who covered her hair, who never hurt anyone. She couldn’t hurt anyone. She was on her way to visit her mother-in-law. We got married just four months ago.”