Woman critically wounded in shooting south of Tel Aviv

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting incident south of Tel Aviv Monday night.

The incident occurred while the victim was driving down HaNevi’im Street in the coastal city of Bat Yam with her four-year-old daughter, when she was shot in the head.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the woman on site before evacuating her to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

The victim was initially listed in moderate condition, but was later listed as critical after her condition deteriorated.

The four-year-old girl is said to be suffering from shock. A relative took her from the scene after MDA first responders confirmed she did not require medical attention.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and have launched a search for the shooter.

“The background and circumstances are under investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim was sitting in the car, fully conscious, and suffering from a bleeding wound,” MDA paramedics Haggai Natani and Yosef Shushan said.

“We immediately began providing medical treatment including calming, stopping the bleeding, and bandaging the wound. We then moved her quickly to the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated her in stable condition to the hospital for further treatment.”

“A four-year-old girl who was in the backseat was extremely agitated. We made sure she was not wounded and didn’t need medical treatment, then transferred her to an ambulance team until a relative came to take her.”