Health Ministry updates COVID-19 ranking of countries

The Ministry of Health on Sunday evening published the list of countries from which returnees must enter a full, seven-day quarantine subject to two negative COVID-19 tests. The list will take effect on Monday, August 16.

Travel to low-risk yellow countries is allowed for Israelis, but there is an obligation to quarantine upon a return to Israel until a negative test is received or for 24 hours, whichever comes first. People who are unvaccinated must be in complete isolation.

The countries defined as yellow are: Austria, Australia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Taiwan, Moldova, New Zealand, China, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

This is the list of red countries to which travel is prohibited except in cases approved by the Exceptions Committee: Bulgaria, Brazil, Georgia, Mexico, Spain and Turkey.

All countries that do not appear in one of the two categories above are defined as orange countries (countries at risk), and returnees from them will be required to be fully isolated - at any age, including those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered.

The classification of the countries into the various categories will be examined from time to time in accordance with the morbidity data, and an up-to-date list will be published accordingly.