Parashat Re-eh - "See!" which ushers in the new month of Elul next week is a wake up call for each of us as individuals and for humanity as a whole. Look around you - see the beauty of G-d's creation and

find your place within it.

Get ready for a month of fine tuning and personal recalibration as we recreate ourselves - the children of G-d - each in our own unique and purposeful way.