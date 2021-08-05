Report: Majority of social media sites failing to combat anti-Semitism

With American Jews facing mounting levels of online and offline anti-Semitism, especially during the last year, the ADL has released a report looking into whether tech platforms are doing enough to combat the rise of Jew-hate.

The “2021 Online Antisemitism Report Card” looked into nine platforms – Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Roblox, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube – to see how they deal with submitted reports of anti-Semitic content.

The investigation was the first time that the ADL has graded platforms on their policies and enforcement against anti-Semitism.

“ADL’s investigation showed that the majority of platforms performed at a middling level, with most earning grades in the C range. Twitter received a B-, the highest grade given, and Roblox earned a D-, the lowest grade of all platforms studied,” said the report.

To study how the platforms dealt with reports of anti-Semtiic content that violated their regulation, ADL investigators, using accounts not publicly affiliated with the ADL, found three to eleven examples on each site of anti-Jewish content. They used these accounts to report content that violated the platform’s hate policies in order to study how the sites enforced their policies when users flagged anti-Semitic posts.

Items that were not removed after being reported from users accounts where reported by ADL investigators using “trusted flagger programs” that the ADL is a participant it for four of the platforms in the study.

The ADL gave Twitter high praise for its anti-hate policies and for its fast response times to content flagging. It also commended Youtube for having “robust” policies against hate but criticized it for taking over 72 hours on average to take action against flagged content.

“Online hate has affected more and more people in recent years, especially those in marginalized communities, despite platforms’ claims to be improving policies, enforcement and transparency,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. “Our new research evaluated nine platforms on their ability to mitigate anti-Semitic content and we were frustrated but unsurprised to see mediocre grades across the board.”

In June, the ADL accused Facebook of turning blind eye to anti-Semitic content.

“Facebook’s inaction has helped spread hatred of Jews and has contributed to historical high levels of anti-Semitism in America and anti-Semitism online and offline across the globe,” the ADL wrote.

Facebook earned a C- on the ADL Online Antisemitism Report Card.