Jewish organizations on Saturday night condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“We pray for refuah shlema — a complete recovery and healing — for President Trump,” the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said in a press release. “We know President Trump will return stronger and more determined than ever to Make America Great Again.”

The Jewish Democratic Council of America said it was “alarmed by the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania this afternoon,” and wished Trump a “speedy” recovery.

“Political violence has no place in our country,” it stated.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee and former Florida Democratic congressman, wrote in a post on X, “We are all shocked and traumatized by what happened. We must come together to condemn political violence. We are all Americans. Whatever our politics.”

AIPAC wrote in a post on social media site X, “Praying for a quick recovery for Donald Trump, and grateful for the courage of the Secret Service officers who risked their lives to protect him.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned the shooting and wrote, “There is no room in democracy for political violence, period. What happened today is tragic and should be condemned by all. Our thoughts are with former President Trump and those in attendance.”

The Jewish Federations of North America wrote that they “are horrified at the attempted assassination of former President Trump. Political violence is never acceptable. We mourn for the victims of this shooting and pray for the health of the injured.”