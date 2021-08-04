World Organization of Synagogues: Preparations should be made for outside prayer services

After Israel's Corona Cabinet ruled that children would also be required to provide documentation of negative COVID-19 testing upon entering most indoors facilities nationwide, the World Organization of Orthodox Synagogues and Communities urged congregants to prepare for the establishment of prayer complexes in open spaces.

"Preparations should be made for the establishment of designated areas for prayer services in the open that will allow participation of congregants including children below the age of 12 who have yet to vaccinate allowing them to fully partake in services. Due to the severe heat wave, it's important to ensure these locations are air conditioned and provide shelter from the sun so that worshippers can enjoy the service and place meaning into their supplications," read a statement from the organization.

"We must not forget the importance of children's attachment to daily worship during these difficult days," it continued, adding: "The current situation requires this type of arrangement since not all children will be able to provide negative test results on a frequent basis in time for daily prayers."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Bennett convened the Coronavirus Cabinet to enact a list of restrictions aimed at reducing the coronavirus infection rate across the country.

The Cabinet approved a list of guidelines, which will go into effect starting Sunday, August 8.

The first measure passed in the meeting stipulates that the Green Pass program will be expanded to include outdoors gatherings of 100 and more people, and will apply to every age, including children too young to be vaccinated.