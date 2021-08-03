Health Ministry to push quarantine for vaccinated adults caring for infected children

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday warned that Israel may have to tighten restrictions significantly if the infection rates do not drop.

Speaking at a Coronavirus Cabinet meeting, Bennett said: "If the vaccine rate is fast enough, we won't reach a point where we're collapsing - which means we've reached our goal."

"If not - we will have take more widescale steps and harsher restrictions. Meaning, it all depends on the data and on the effect of the steps taken on the ground."

Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry is recommending to the ministers that the Green Pass be implemented fully, preventing children under age 12 from freely entering any enclosed space where more than 100 people are gathered.

In addition, the Ministry is recommending limiting gatherings in places which have the potential to hold large gatherings, even if those locations would otherwise not fall under the current Green Pass rules.

The Ministry is also pushing for a return of the mask mandate during outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, and that 50% of employees work from home (required in the public sector, and a recommendation for the private sector).

In addition, a vaccinated adult taking care of a child diagnosed with coronavirus would be required to quarantine.

At the same time, the Health Ministry has decided to delay until Wednesday next week the addition of 18 more countries to the "red list" which requires full quarantine for anyone who visited there.