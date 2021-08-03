Israel's baseball team ousted from Olympics

The Blue and White were up on the Dominican Republic until a clutch 9th inning hit by former Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista knocked in the winning run, completing a ninth-inning rally and knocking off Israel 7-6 Tuesday.

Israel took a 6-5 lead on a Danny Valencia two-run homer at the top of the eighth but Red Sox' prospect Johan Mieses opened the bottom of the ninth with a homer for the Dominican Republic before one-time New York Yankees' great Melky Cabrera hit a single.

Israel's closing pitcher David Sharabi forced Gustavo Nunez to ground out, leaving Perez on third before Jose Bautista got his chance.

The defeat eliminates Israel from the competition, with the Blue and White finishing fifth out of a field of six.