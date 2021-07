Israel has lost for a second time against the United States of America's baseball team in the Tokyo Olympics, with a final score of 8:1. The American team quickly racked up a score of 3-0 by the third inning, and Israel's lone run did not stop them from adding points in several successive innings.

Despite this loss, the Olympic rules still allow for the Israeli team a shot at gold. Their next game will be on Sunday, against an as-yet-undetermined opponent.