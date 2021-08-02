Likud MK: Ensure Israel's citizens get budget money - not Arabs

Likud MK Miki Zohar responded to the passing of the state budget earlier in the day which will see millions of shekels allotted towards the needs of the country's Arab sector.

"We'll make sure that the budget, which was intended to reach the citizens of Israel and not [Arab terrorists], will do just that," he said.

"Referencing the reported sum of the yearly budget, Zohar continued: "This time we paid 53 billion shekels to keep Naftali Bennett in office." "How much will it be next time around?" he quipped.

"We'll do everything in our power to bring down this bad government," concluded the former coalition whip.

During Knesset debates over the Family Reunification Law which would have prevented the families of Arab terrorists from joining family members residing in pre-'67 Israel, Zohar responded to Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked saying she hoped the "opposition would not harm state security in the name of small politics," by telling her that, "This dangerous government, established without a drop of responsibility, is made up of individuals opposed to Israel as a Jewish state."

"Extinguishing the fires you lit is not part of our goals," Zohar added at the time.