Zohar to Shaked: We're not here to put out your fires

Minister Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday evening appealed to the opposition not to vote against the extension of the Family Reunification Law.

"Next week I will put the citizenship law to the vote. I do not imagine that the opposition will harm state security in the name of political games. I am sure they will show the required maturity and support the law. I have no doubt In this matter, we are all one united front," said Shaked.

MK Miki Zohar of the Likud responded to the remarks: "Their establishment of a dangerous government without a drop of responsibility is made up of those who oppose Israel as a Jewish state."

"Extinguishing the fires you lit is not part of our goals," Zohar added.

Earlier, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) criticized Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich over his party's refusal to support the Family Reunification Law from the opposition.

"Smotrich continues to scorch the earth. If it isn't exactly as he wants, everything will drown. These sentiments caused the destruction and 2,000-year exile. It cannot happen again," Kahana said.

Kahana's remarks come after the government failed to pass today (Wednesday) the law banning the unification of families of Palestinian Authority Arabs and Israeli Arabs. The United Arab List objected to the law, but the Likud and Religious Zionism parties, which support the law, refused to support its extension this time so as not to help the coalition.

MK Smotrich wrote earlier, “I see an organized, timed and hypocritical campaign of a left-wing party stating that we have moved to the left regarding the Family Reunification Act. So we must clarify: for months we have been shouting that forming a government that relies on Israel's enemies who support terrorism is a disaster for the Jewish state, and that such a coalition will not be able to protect and harm the vital interests of the State of Israel."

"Bennett due to irresponsible and uncontrollable lust for power and revenge explained that it is possible to "put everything aside", and "if it's not livelihood it doesn't concern me," torpedoed deliberately with his own hands the formation of a right-wing government that was within reach, broke every democratic red line, and joined the far left and supporters of terrorism to impose himself on the citizens of Israel as head of government with six seats. Now, as usual, he is running spins and manipulations and rolling his eyes and putting the responsibility on the opposition," Smotritz said.