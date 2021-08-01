Billie Eilish accused of 'racism' after saying: "Hi, Israel"

Singer Billie Eilish is under attack for sending a cordial message to Israel and Israeli viewers.

Eilish, who recently released her newest album, "Happier Than Ever," invited her Israeli Instagram followers to listen in, saying, "Hi, Israel."

Anti-Israel activists from the US and around the world were quick to respond.

Some of the commenters called her "racist" and an "Israel supporter," while another called her an "occupier of Palestine."

One person wrote, "Good morning, I just want to remind you that Billie Eilish is a racist and an Israel supporter. Have a good day."