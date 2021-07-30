Pro-Israel Florida businessman throws support behind Ben & Jerry's Israel

Sitting in his South Florida home Avi Solomon, businessman and supporter of Israel, saw the pictures of the Pilichowski family visiting the Be’er Tuvia Ben & Jerry’s Factory on Facebook and wanted to somehow participate in supporting Ben & Jerry’s Israel.

He quickly sent a message asking if he could send extra money to buy more ice cream. What started as a small idea to buy a few more pints of Cookies and Cream, turned into a full-blown ice cream extravaganza with Avi gathering donors from around the world to sponsor an ice cream party in Mitzpeh Yericho.

Mitzpeh Yericho Mayor Aliza Pilichowski told the town’s residents, “We in Mitzpeh Yericho are grateful to [Ben & Jerry’s Israel owner] Avi Zinger and his staff for their support for the Jewish people and specifically to [Judea and Samaria]. We understand that we as a Jewish people are fighting a war against BDS that is synonymous with anti-Semitism. Today, Mitzpeh Yericho stands with Ben & Jerry's Israel.”

With the help of Solomon and 25 volunteers from the NCSY Summer Kollel, Mitzpeh Yericho hosted a Ben & jerry’s Israel ice cream party for the town’s children.

Mitzpeh Yericho resident Tova Horowitz loved the party. She was grateful to Zinger. “Kudos to Avi Zinger and all of Ben & Jerry's Israel for standing up against anti-Semitism and for your support of the yishuvim in Judea and Samaria.”

Solomon added, “Ben & Jerry's corporate decision to boycott the people of Judea, Samaria and parts of Jerusalem is nothing more than a move to target Jews in their ancestral homeland.”