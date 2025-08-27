The Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that the American Quality Products factory has issued a recall of Ben & Jerry’s “Cookie Dough” ice cream, 427 grams, after an internal inspection revealed undeclared peanut allergens in the product.

The recall follows consumer complaints and routine quality control checks at the factory. While the packaging states that the product *“may contain”* peanuts, testing confirmed the allergen is in fact present.

The recall applies to containers marked with the expiration date *“best before” February 9, 2027, from 20:00 onward*, printed on the bottom of the container. The product barcode is 076840100583.

The Health Ministry warned that individuals with peanut allergies, or other sensitivities noted on the packaging, should avoid consuming the product.

American Quality Products, in coordination with the Ministry of Health food service, has begun removing the affected products from store shelves.