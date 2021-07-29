Feiglin: Those who listened to instructions are not healthier

Former MK Moshe Feiglin on Monday spoke to Arutz Sheva about his views on COVID and the vaccine.

"About a year ago I became convinced that 'Healthy Logic' scientists were making sense, and they convinced me that the correct way to be protected against this virus is to protect the at-risk population, which is about 15-20%, and to release the rest. Later, I completely lost faith in the health care system."

"I would like to draw attention to a simple fact: About 11,000 were diagnosed as of last week - 100 of them from the haredi and Arab populations. What do the haredim and Arabs have in common? They did not listen to instructions. They did not have more deaths in previous waves than the general population. Those are false data. The fatality rate was the same as that of the entire population. They got sicker, recovered and are now healthier. And whoever listened to the instructions is not healthier. I heard the director of Herzog Hospital say he is opening a second coronavirus ward, and all his patients are vaccinated. He doesn't have unvaccinated inpatients. In the short term, side effects from the vaccine are being discovered, and we do not know what will happen in the long term," Feiglin added.

He asked, "Why should a child who is not at any risk from the coronavirus have to get an injection from which he can develop myocarditis? And this is not the only side effect."

In his opinion, the prime minister's attack on those who choose not to receive the injection was wrong. "Bennett's speech was disgraceful. To take a million people, who are concerned for their health, after scientists have said that those who do not get vaccinated do not endanger others in any way, and mark them as enemies of the people and say that because of them we cannot live our lives? Bennett has revealed his tyrannical nature and his fundamental lack of understanding about who here is the boss - the people or the manipulators who took power in the greatest act of deception that has ever taken place in the history of Israeli politics."

"I know what it is to refuse an order, I do not know what it is to refuse a vaccine. I assessed and investigated and declined the vaccine, and thank G-d I am a healthy person," Feiglin said.

"To all the parents who still face intense pressure to approve this injection for their children - please, for a trip abroad or temporary peace of mind, don't endanger the health of your child with experimental material which we already know has serious side effects in the short term, and of which nobody knows what the long-term effects will be," he concluded.