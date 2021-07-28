Natan Sharansky hospitalized with COVID

Former Jewish Agency chairman and Soviet Refusenik Natan Sharansky tested positive for the coronavirus upon his return from his visit to the US. Sharansky was hospitalized after he did not feel well.

He was released from the hospital last light and has been feeling better.

Last week, Sharansky met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. The State Department released a statement saying that Blinken and Sharansky “discussed global challenges for democracy, the plight of political prisoners around the world, and the importance of combatting antisemitism in all of its forms, including Holocaust distortion and denial.”