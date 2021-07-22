Natan Sharasky meets US Secretary of State Blinken in DC

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with former Soviet Refusenik and chairman of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy Natan Sharansky, in Washington DC.

The meeting was also attended by former US Senator Joe Lieberman.

The State Department released a statement saying that Blinken and Sharansky “discussed global challenges for democracy, the plight of political prisoners around the world, and the importance of combatting antisemitism in all of its forms, including Holocaust distortion and denial.”

“It was an honor to meet renowned Soviet dissident and human rights defender Natan Sharansky,” Blinken tweeted following the meeting. “The United States echoes his call for the release of political prisoners around the world, and we join him in condemning antisemitism in all its forms.”