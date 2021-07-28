FM Lapid to US Senator: Polish restitution law must be stopped

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke to US Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) about the newly passed Polish restitution law.

The law has been widely condemned as it would restrict claims by Holocaust survivors and their families over property stolen by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“We both expressed our deep concern regarding the Polish law and agreed that it must be stopped,” Lapid said.

He also offered his congratulations on the establishment of the Senate Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations.

“Last night I spoke with Senator Jacky Rosen and congratulated her on the establishment of the Senate Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations,” Lapid said.

The bipartisan caucus was created during a time of rising anti-Semitism and hate crimes across the United States and offers a “renewed commitment to bringing Blacks and Jews together, not just in the halls of the Capitol but on the streets of America.”

“The US is Israel’s most important ally and we will continue to work together to further strengthen the relations between us,” Lapid added.