Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on Atlanta area bridge

Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered on a bridge serving the Atlanta, Georgia area, including several of the city’s large suburbs.

According to The Citizen, graffiti is not uncommon in Peachtree City, located south of Altanta. It is especially common on bridge and tunnels and frequently seen at parks.

However, the graffiti spotted on a bridge traversing Georgia Highway 74 North was unique in its offensive nature.

The anti-Semitic vandalism was reported on July 18. A police officer was called at 5 p.m. to the multi-use path bridge over Highway 74 to investigate.

It was discovered that anti-Semitic graffiti had been spray painted on both entrances to the bridge.

“Upon my arrival, I located the graffiti and covered them with white spray paint. An email was sent to the graffiti address with pictures and the pictures were added to Evidence.com,” the police report said.

Evidence.com is a cloud-based digital evidence management system used by American police departments and law enforcement that allows the reviewing and sharing of evidence.

The path bridge serves residents of multiple Altanta suburbs, including Wynnmeade, Cedarcroft and Wilksmoor Village.

A police investigation is ongoing.