Abbas fires senior PA official who criticized journalist's death

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas fired a senior PA official after the official criticized the death of a journalist in police custody, the Associated Press and the Times of Israel reported.

Ramallah national library director Ehab Bessaiso was fired on June 27, three days after he wrote a Facebook post about the death of Nizar Banat in Hebron. Banat, a critic of the PA leadership, died after he was beaten during an attempt to arrest him.

“Killing a human being is a crime, no matter how blurry, ambiguous and emotional the picture seems,” Bessaiso wrote.

Protests have broken out throughout the Palestinian Authority in response to Banat's death