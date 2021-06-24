Mystery in Hebron: Elimination or death of natural causes?

Nizar Banat, a Palestinian Arab political activist, one of the fiercest opponents of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and senior PA officials, died last night as PA officials attempted to arrest him.

The PA claims that he died due to a deterioration in medical condition that took place during the arrest, the journalist Gal Berger reported.

His family members told Palestinian media that he was "eliminated." According to them, he was beaten by the force that came to his house and was taken out alive and screaming.

The report said that earlier in the month Palestinian media had reported that armed men had fired at his home, and that he himself had claimed to have received death threats.

He had also previously been detained by the Palestinian Authority.