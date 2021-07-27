Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever: We reject BDS

Unilever CEO Alan Jope informed Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chairman Jonathan Greenblatt that his company does not support the BDS movement against Israel after its subsidiary Ben & Jerry's announced that it was pulling its products from Judea and Samaria.

Jope wrote in a letter to Greenblatt that Unilever maintains a “strong and longstanding commitment to our business in Israel” and that the company “looks forward to investing in our business in Israel long into the future.”

He called the decision a "complex matter" due to the arrangement Unilever has with the Ben & Jerry's board and the independence granted to the board "to take decisions in accordance with its social mission," but emphasized that Ben & Jerry's "will remain in Israel through a different business arrangement.”

"Unilever rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance. Anti-Semitism has no place in any society. We have never expressed any support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement and have no intention of changing that position," Jope concluded.

Greenblatt wrote in response that while he still wishes the Ben & Jerry's decision would be reversed, he was still "glad Unilever unambiguously rejected BDS."