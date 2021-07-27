Report: Jordanian intelligence foiled ISIS attack on Israeli soldiers

Jordanian intelligence foiled an attempt by ISIS to carry out a terror attack against IDF soldiers, Jordan's Al Ra'i daily reported.

According to the report, Jordan's general intelligence conducted a series of arrests in February, after it discovered a cell of four ISIS operatives.

According to suspicion, the operatives planned to attack a Jordanian Border Police post, take the weapons or vehicles, and use them to ambush IDF soldiers near the border.

Al Ra'i also reported that four youths, who knew each other and who lived in the city of Kerak in western Jordan, began to admire ISIS after they were exposed to ISIS propaganda on social media.

All four were convicted of planning terror activities and being members of a terror organization.

In addition to planning to attack IDF soldiers near the Yitzhak Rabin Crossing between Israel and Jordan, the group also planned attacks against Jewish targets in Jordan.