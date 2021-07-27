PA: Boycott the settlements

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh is calling on the Security Council and the United Nations to implement their decisions related to “Palestine”.

In a speech at the start of the cabinet meeting on Monday, Shtayyeh said that this Wednesday, at the request of the "State of Palestine", the UN Security Council will discuss the issue of Israel and the “settlers” harming the Palestinian people, including in "occupied" Jerusalem, the continued Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip and the "suffering of the prisoners in the prisons of the occupation."

Shtayyeh also praised the decision of Ben & Jerry's to stop selling its products in “Israeli settlements”.

He called the move a "bold decision" to oppose the "persecution and policy of racism pursued by the occupation authorities," and called on the Arab and Islamic world to support the company amid pressure on it by the “Israeli lobby” and to encourage other companies to follow suit.