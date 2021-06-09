Syria claims Israel carried out air strike from Lebanese airspace

Syrian media on Tuesday evening reported that Israel carried out an air strike in its territory from Lebanese airspace.

The reports said that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against “Israeli aggression”.

It was also reported that explosions were heard in the Damascus area following the air strike.

In early May, Syrian media reported that Israel carried out an air strike against Hezbollah targets in the Quneitra area.

The Syrian news agency reported that the attack was carried out using a helicopter. No injuries were reported.

This was the second night in a row that Syria reported an Israeli attack in its territory. The previous night, Syrian media reported that Israel carried out an air strike in the Latakia area in the western part of the country.

According to the reports, the Syrian air defense systems were activated following the air strike. Explosions were also reported to have been heard near Latakia.

Syrian television reported that the target of the air strike was a warehouse with plastic materials. According to the report, one person was killed and six others were injured in the attack.

In late April, an air-to-surface missile was fired from Syria toward Israeli territory and exploded in the southern Negev region.

In response, the IDF attacked the battery that launched the missile and other surface-to-air missile batteries in Syrian territory.