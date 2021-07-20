Ben & Jerry's Israel sales jump 21%

Sales of Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Israel jumped 21% Tuesday, a day after the global company announced it would boycott Judea and Samaria.

Ben & Jerry's Israel, which is licensed to produce the ice cream in Israel, has rejected the global corporation's calls to pull its products from Jewish communities over the 'green line.'

"Since the morning hours there has been a significant increase in sales of our ice cream - over 21% over sales on a normal day," Ben & Jerry's Israel said in a statement.

"Don't stop! - We must put pressure on the Unilever Corporation, the owners of the global Ben and Jerrys, to turn" their decision around, the statement continued.

"We call on everyone to stand firm with us and with the hundreds of Israeli workers who could be affected by the global BDS pressures. As it was yesterday, so it is today - we will continue to sell in all of Israel and to all Israelis."

Ben & Jerry's Israel, which operates out of Be'er Tuvia, will continue to hold the license to produce the ice cream in Israel until the end of 2022. Until then, Israelis living in Judea and Samaria will continue to find the sweet dessert in their stores.