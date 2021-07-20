Education and Health Ministries discussing plan to return to school

The Ministries of Education and Health are continuing to work on a plan for the start of the school year amid a surge in cases of COVID-19.

Channel 12 News revealed on Monday that agreements have already been reached and there appears to be an emerging outline towards the start of the school year on September 1.

According to the agreements, classes will not take place in capsules and children who have been exposed to verified COVID-19 carriers will not automatically be sent for isolation.

The Ministries of Education and Health have found that the capsules are ineffective because the children leave from the same place and travel on the same shuttles.

The outline further indicates that a child who is found to have contracted the virus will enter isolation, but his classmates will not be automatically sent for isolation. Quick tests will be carried out in class and those that are found to be negative for the virus based on one test will return to school.

Discussions are still taking place on the issue of red cities and the possibility is being considered that only specific areas in the city will not go to school and not necessarily the entire city. Preparations for the start of the year in a month and a half will continue, and the ministry is determined to allow as much frontal learning as possible.

Channel 12 News reported that due to the spread of the Delta variant in Israel and the high number of passengers at Ben Gurion Airport, a team set up by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to recommend to the Coronavirus Cabinet that an obligation to quarantine for a week be imposed on all returnees from abroad. The target for execution of the decision would be a within a week from when it is made.

The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, said on Monday, "Unfortunately, I see crowding and queues at Ben Gurion Airport. This is not the time to fly abroad to non-essential countries. Anyone who travels abroad endangers himself and his family."