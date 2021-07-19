Mother suspected of attempting to murder her daughter

Israel Police on Monday arrested a mother and her four children, on suspicion that they kidnapped and attempted to murder her daughter in the southern city of Be'er Sheva, Israel Hayom reported.

It is estimated that the murder was an "honor killing."

On Sunday evening, a report was received regarding a 17-year-old young woman who was seen being forced into a vehicle, after she was stabbed and injured.

Israel Police arrived at the scene and began investigating and searching for the suspects. At the same time, medical staff evacuated the victim to a hospital in moderate condition.

The police investigation showed that the suspects in the case were the young woman's relatives: her mother, sister, and three brothers. All five were arrested, and will be brought Monday to the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court for an extension of their arrest.