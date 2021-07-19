Israel's heat wave to break Tuesday

The heat wave which hit Israel late last week will continue throughout Monday, breaking only on Tuesday.

On Monday, there will be heavy heat in the mountains and inland. In southern Israel, it will be partly cloudy, and there may be light rainfall on Monday evening. The heat will be heavy in the mountains, along the coast, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev, and heavy to extreme in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

Tuesday will see a slight drop in temperatures, mainly inland and in the mountains, but temperatures will remain above seasonal average. Along the coast, it will be humid, and the heat will remain oppressive in most areas of Israel. In southern Israel, there may be light rainfall. The heat will be moderate to heavy in the mountains, heavy along the coast, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev, and extreme in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Arava regions.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional slight drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. Temperatures will be close to seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop slightly again, reaching just below seasonal average, especially in the mountains.

Friday's weather will be similar to Thursday's.