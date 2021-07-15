Health Ministry warns: Oppressive heat on Tisha B'av

Israel's Health Ministry has warned that there may be oppressive heat on Tisha B'av (the Ninth of Av).

Tisha B'av is one of the most important Jewish fast days, marking the day when the Spies spoke ill of the Land of Israel, as well as the day both the First Temple and Second Temple were destroyed.

According to Israel's Meteorological Service, the next few days will see the heat becoming more oppressive in many areas around the country, and the heat wave will only break towards the middle of next week.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy to clear. Inland and in the mountains, there will be a slight rise in temperatures, and the heat will become more oppressive.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional rise in temperatures, and the heat becoming yet more oppressive. It will be warmer than seasonal average inland and in the mountains, and humid along the coast.

Saturday will be warmer than usual inland and in the mountains, and humid along the coast. The heat will be very oppressive in most areas.

Sunday, Tisha B'av, will see another slight rise in temperatures inland and in the mountains, and the heat will be very oppressive in most areas of the country.

The Health Ministry has called on the general public, the elderly population, and especially those who suffer from chronic illness, to drink an adequate amount of water, remain in air conditioned spaces as much as possible, avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible, and avoid unnecessary physical activity.

"Correct conduct will allow us to pass the heat wave safely," the Ministry said. "It is important to adhere to the Health Ministry's guidelines, wear masks in enclosed spaces, keep a distance, and ensure proper hygiene. In addition, the Health Ministry recommends wearing masks during gatherings in open spaces as well, and avoiding large gatherings. We note that there is no obligation to wear masks in the open air."