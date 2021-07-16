Likud activists stab effigies of PM Bennett, Yair Lapid

Likud party activists demonstrating in Jerusalem Thursday night against the national unity government stabbed effigies of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

According to a report by Channel 12 Friday morning, during Thursday night’s protest under the String Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem, at least one of the demonstrators was seen waving a knife and stabbing caricatures of Lapid and Bennett.

While no police were present at the demonstration, following the report on the incident, police opened an investigation and are working to apprehend those responsible.

The Channel 12 report also noted that prior to the swearing-in of the new government, an anonymous declaration was published calling for a ‘pulsa denura’, or Kabbalistic curse, against Naftali Bennett.

The protest in Jerusalem was one of multiple simultaneous demonstrations held against the government Thursday night, with similar vigils drawing hundreds of people and additional protests planned Friday.

The demonstrators claimed that "the steps taken by the members of the new coalition from the moment of its establishment bring with them a new spirit of erasing the Jewish identity in the country and making it a state of all its citizens."

"Enough of the fraudulent government of Bennett, Lapid and Abbas. The people want a Jewish state," the protesters shouted.