Demonstrators shout: We want a Jewish state!

Hundreds of protesters across the country took to the streets on Thursday evening to protest against the government. Protest vigils will continue in many cities on Friday.

The demonstrators claimed that "the steps taken by the members of the new coalition from the moment of its establishment bring with them a new spirit of erasing the Jewish identity in the country and making it a state of all its citizens."

"Enough of the fraudulent government of Bennett, Lapid and Abbas. The people want a Jewish state," the protesters shouted.