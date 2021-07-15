Rabbi Druckman: Shocked Chief Rabbi would advise against aliyah

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leaders of religious Zionism in Israel, criticized Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's advise to the Tunisian community not to immigrate to Israel if they would live in a secular community.

"I'm shocked anyone would tell Jews not to make aliyah," he says.

"Every immigrant who immigrates to Israel, even if in his private life he does not keep the Torah and commandments, brings closer the day when the whole Torah can be fulfilled. Because the fulfillment of the entire Torah depends on the whole people of Israel living in Israel," explains Rabbi Druckman.

He adds, "I speak for aliyah and am shocked by anyone who can come and tell Jews abroad today not to immigrate to the land of Israel. This is contrary to what is written in the Gemara and the Rambam."