The Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, commented Saturday evening on the haredi draft law.

“There are Yeshiva students who go to reserves. Not everyone merits to learn Torah. Everyone merits to be a student, and Torah students are exempt from army service under any circumstances, no matter what. If they force us to go to the army, we will all leave Israel. We will buy tickets and leave. There can be no such thing,” he claimed.

“All the secular community understands this, and they need to understand that without Torah, without study halls, without yeshivas, there will be no existence and no success for the army. The soldiers succeed in the merit of those studying Torah. Everyone needs to say this with pride - we are studying Torah, and it is the Torah that protects us.”

The Religious Zionist party responded: "Enlisting in the IDF is a significant merit. We are thankful for the privilege of serving the nation of Israel by learning Torah and protecting it from enemies. After thousands of years of exile, we will not leave our land again. A public that is ready to pay with its life for the land of Israel will not relinquish it under any circumstances.”

The Otzma Yehudit party commented: “IDF service is a powerful merit for a Jew who will protect himself and his land. Torah scholars served in the army of King David. We do not believe in forcing the haredi community to enlist, which should happen from understanding and love. It is possible to solve many of the controversies through adjusted enlistment to the police and National Guard. we will never leave our holy land."

The head of the Tzohar Rabbinical organization, Rabbi David Stav, commented: "During this time of continued pain and tragedy for the people of Israel, where nearly every day we are witness to more and more of our children falling in defense of this land, every focus must be on defending and supporting service in our military. Any statement that encourages avoiding IDF service is a despicable moral stain and disgrace of God’s name. The threat of leaving Israel specifically to avoid defending our nation is particularly reprehensible and completely contradicts the spirit of halakha (Jewish law - ed.). One would expect that someone who sits atop the Israeli Chief Rabbinate would encourage IDF service as opposed to dodging service to the extent of actually leaving the country."

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman commented: “There are no rights without obligations. It is unfortunate that Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and the haredi powerbrokers continue to hamper the security of Israel and work outside the bounds of Jewish law.”

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) commented: “Rabbi Yosef's statement is a shame and disgrace to IDF soldiers who risk their lives to protect the State. Rabbi Yosef is a State employee, with a State salary, and cannot pose a threat to the State. Those deserting the IDF will not receive a penny from the State.”

National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz commented: "After 2000 years of exile, we returned to our land. We will fight for it, and never leave it. Rabbi Yosef's statements are a moral blow to the state and its society. Everyone needs to take part in the holy privilege of serving and fighting for our state, especially at this painful time - even our haredi brethren."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) commented: "A Torah scholar, teacher, and hero of Israel, Adino Haetzni (II Samuel 23:8), lived in Israel, fought for his birthright, and died satisfying God's Name, people, and land. Saying otherwise is against the Torah, and creates one painful wound after another. I hope that the one who said such things can understand his mistake, retract, and apologize."

Minister of Heritage of Israel Amichay Eliyahu commented: "I don't understand the comparison. Didn't King David's soldiers learn Torah? Didn't Benayahu, son of Yehoyada (II Samuel 23:20) both lead the Sanhedrin (the supreme court of the Talmudic era) and go out to war? I don't understand why the alternative is to leave Israel. How does that contribute to unity among the nation? This feels like adding a barrel of gasoline to the bonfire that is the protests in Tel Aviv."

"What the rabbi seems to be saying is that anyone who cannot learn Torah all day must enlist. I believe, as the rabbi said, that Torah protects us, along with the soldiers, as David said in his prayer: Praise be to the LORD my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle (Psalms 144:1). Those who cannot remain in the study hall must, according to the rabbi, enlist."

Approximately a week ago, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) gave a speech in which he called for equal service in the army: "Right now, during the war, as the burden grows heavier on those who serve, the war has proved that everyone must shoulder the burden.” He also announced that he would not advance the Draft Law without the approval of the entire coalition: “Any draft law acceptable to all parties in the emergency government will be acceptable to me, but without the agreement of all parts of the coalition - the security system that I lead will not advance the legislation.”