Government rolls out 'celebration permit'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz have agreed on a 'celebration permit' to allow large public gatherings to be held safely, in consultation with the owners of Israel's event halls.

According to the current guidelines, entry to events with a high chance of infection will be allowed for those who are vaccinated, recovered, or have recently tested negative. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to vote on the new rules and set them into effect for the coming Wednesday.

Among the new guidelines:

- No limit on the number of participants at an event

- Masks will be mandatory except during permitted activities such as drinking and eating

- Increased enforcement

- A public information campaign will be launched to accompany the new rules

A high-risk event is defined as one indoors, with over 100 participants, including eating and drinking, and with a freely moving congregation. This includes events with a limited duration. Weddings, parties, conferences, and performances are all included if they meet the conditions above.