Heat wave to hit Israel on Friday

Israelis can expect a bout of unseasonably hot weather towards the end of this week, forecasters predicted.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures dropping slightly and reaching almost to seasonal average, Meteo-Tech reported.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, with average temperatures for the season.

Thursday will see the beginning of a heat wave: Temperatures will rise to above seasonal average, and the heat will begin to feel heavier. Inland and in the mountains, it will be drier than usual, and along the coast it will be humid.

Friday will see the heat wave worsen, and the weather will become hot and dry inland and in the mountains, and muggy along the coast.