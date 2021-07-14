Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio slam Biden admin invite to UN envoy on racism

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration's invite to the United Nations’ envoys on racism and minority issues as “insane."

"China has one million Uyghurs in concentration camps, Cuba is beating protesters, and Venezuela is torturing political prisoners," Haley told Fox News.

"Yet Biden’s Secretary of State is inviting the UN to investigate human rights in the United States — the freest, fairest country in the world. This is insane.”

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was inviting the UN envoys on racism and minority issues to visit the US.

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency," Blinken said in a statement. "In so doing, we not only work to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we also strengthen our democracy, and give new hope and motivation to human rights defenders across the globe."

Blinken stated that the US plan to make a "formal, standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues.” He added that he has already spoken to the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues, inviting both Human Rights Council-appointed “independent experts” to make an official visit.

The move also drew immediate criticism from Republican Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“(Secretary Blinken) instead of asking the UN to come here & tell us how ‘racist’ America is, why don’t you ask them to go to Cuba where an evil socialist regime storms into peoples’ homes, beats the crap out of them & then drags them away?” Rubio tweeted.

Haley previously called the UN Human Rights Council a "cesspool of political bias that makes a mockery of human rights."

Three years after Trump withdrew the US from the council, the Biden administration said in February that it had made moves to rejoin the controversial body known for regularly singling out Israel.