Man in serious condition after contracting coronavirus in Greece

A 53-year-old man has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit with a severe case of COVID-19, Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center reported Tuesday.

The patient, a resident of Gedera, did not receive the coronavirus vaccine. He is in serious but stable condition, and is being treated by the medical and nursing staff in the unit, Israel Hayom added.

According to Israel Hayom, the patient was unvaccinated and traveled to Greece with his family, who also contracted coronavirus. He was hospitalized a week ago at Kaplan, and was moved to the ICU after his condition deteriorated over the weekend.

Dr. Eitan Lavon, Deputy Director of Kaplan Medical Center, said: "The patient has various risk factors, and despite this, chose not to get vaccinated and to travel abroad. It is possible that he was infected there, together with his family. We should not delude ourselves: Coronavirus is still here."

"We join the Health Ministry's call to get vaccinated against coronavirus. This is the time, when everyone who has not yet received the vaccine should understand that the vaccine is the only way we have to protect ourselves and those around us."