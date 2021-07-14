Security guard wounded in shooting attack north of Jerusalem

A security guard was lightly wounded in a shooting attack on Tuesday evening at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

The terrorist fled the scene and was later captured near Atarot.

The terrorist, 36, was taken for questioning by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The security guard was evacuated by a Magen David Adom ambulance to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

MK Fateen Mulla from the Likud said, “A speedy recovery to the security guard who was wounded in the shooting attack in Qalandiya. The Israeli government must act immediately to locate the terrorist and prosecute him."

Earlier on Tuesday, police arrested two 16-year-old Arab youths on suspicion of throwing rocks at the car of the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

The pair, residents of the At-Tur neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem, were taken for questioning at the police station.

Rabbi Eliyahu was traveling through the At-Tur neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday when a group of Arabs attacked his car and hurled rocks at it as it passed by.

The car sustained light damage, and the driver of the vehicle was lightly injured, suffering cuts to his hand. Rabbi Eliyahu was not injured in the incident.

The attack occurred as Rabbi Eliyahu was on his way to a meeting in the Maaleh HaZeitim neighborhood.