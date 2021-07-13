Arab arrested on suspicion of assault in Tel Aviv

Police have arrested an Arab man from Lod on suspicion of assaulting a cyclist in Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv along with other suspects, throwing his cell phone into the river and breaking his bicycle.

The incident occurred this past Saturday, as the Arabs were riding a rented scooter in Hayarkon Park. The cyclist reprimanded them for their driving and they responded by brutally attacking him. The cyclist was brought for medical treatment at Ichilov Hospital with injuries to his body.

Investigators from the Bnei Brak station identified and located one of the suspects in the attack and he was arrested and brought for questioning at the police station, at the end of which he was released under restrictive conditions, including house arrest for five days.