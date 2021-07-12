Jewish family of sick UK 2-year old loses appeal to take her to Israel

The family of a seriously ill two-year old girl has lost its appeal to the High Court of the UK to keep her on life support so she could be transported to Israel for further treatment.

On Friday, the High Court rejected the family’s appeal, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

Alta Fixler is currently being cared for by the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.

She was born eight weeks premature and has severe brain damage.

Her Orthodox parents had rejected the NHS’s directions to have her life support removed, seeking to have her taken to a Jerusalem hospital for more treatment, and where in case of her death, there would be the availability of a timely religious burial.

In handing down his decision on Friday, Lord Justice Baker said, “I know that Alta's devoted parents will be profoundly distressed by the outcome of this appeal. Every parent and grandparent – indeed every person – from every community will have the deepest sympathy for them, and for Alta's loving sibling.”

He added, “The strong support they draw from their faith and their community will be a source of consolation, but the emotional pain they are suffering is very hard to endure… I understand why they have pursued this appeal and deeply regret that I cannot do more to help them.”

The story of Alta Fixler and her parents became internationally known.

In early June, then-President Reuven Rivlin asked Prince Charles to intervene on the family’s behalf so that the girl could be brought to Israel for medical treatment.

And in mid-June, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly sent a letter to Karen Pierce, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, notifying her that he was in the process of securing an American visa for the two-year old girl and asking “that all health decisions that are against the wishes of the family be suspended until the citizenship process is complete and Alta can travel to the U.S.”