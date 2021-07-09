Report: UK court will rule Jewish girl must be disconnected from life support

According to a draft report of a court ruling, obtained by Kan 11 Moreshet correspondent Dov Eichler, Judges in the UK have have decided to rule that Jewish-Israeli Alta Fixler must be disconnected from her respirators.

Reporting on the latest news, Eichler added that the State of Israel "didn't do anything to save the girl, other than a polite exchange of letters.”

According to Eichler, the family says that the case will reach Britain’s highest court.

In mid-June, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly sent a letter to Karen Pierce, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, notifying her that he was in the process of securing an American visa for the two-year old girl and asking “that all health decisions that are against the wishes of the family be suspended until the citizenship process is complete and Alta can travel to the U.S.”