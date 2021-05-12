Jason Greenblatt: International community must side with Israel
Former White House Middle East envoy speaks to WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay on security situation in Israel.
Tags: Jason Greenblatt
Jason Greenblatt
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsJason Greenblatt: International community must side with Israel
Jason Greenblatt: International community must side with Israel
Former White House Middle East envoy speaks to WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay on security situation in Israel.
Tags: Jason Greenblatt
Jason Greenblatt
Flash 90
top