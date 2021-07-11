Body of Lakewood yeshiva student discovered in Surfside rubble

The body of a Lakewood, New Jersey, yeshiva student was discovered in the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condominium collapse, Behadrey Haredim reported.

According to the site, Yisrael Tzvi (Benny) Weisz, 32, was a married yeshiva student born in Vienna, Austria; he has one sibling. His wife, Malky, 27, is still missing, but the body of his father-in-law, Rabbi Chaim (Harry) Rosenberg, was found.

Yisrael Tzvi and Malky, who had been married five years but not yet blessed with children, had flown into Florida the night of June 24, to visit Rosenberg, who himself had returned from a visit to New York just hours before the collapse.

Chana Weizer, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in Vienna and a friend of the family, said that Benny and his older brother Danny were "very gentle people, who really lived their Jewish values." Shushy Bernholtz, a friend of Benny's, described him as "a colorful person with many talents, and with a huge heart."

According to Behadrey Haredim, Weisz studied in the Hebron Yeshiva in Jerusalem, where he became friends and roommates with Bernholtz. From there, Weisz continued his studies at Kings College in London, where he studied computer sciences. After he married Malky, the couple moved to Lakewood, where he worked in an investment firm and studied in a local yeshiva for married men. Malky worked as a supervisor at a large accounting firm in New Jersey.

Rabbi Chaim Rosenberg lost his wife last year to cancer, and lost both his parents to COVID-19, Behadrey Haredim noted.

So far, 86 bodies have been found and a total of 211 people accounted for. Another 43 are still missing.