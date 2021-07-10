Bezalel Smotrich lambasts government for failure to procure additional vaccines

Saturday, July 10, is the last day to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in time to receive the second dose as well: Israel's current stock of vaccines expires at the end of July, and the country is not expected to receive more in the near future.

Earlier on Saturday, the Health Ministry called on all those who have not yet been vaccinated to come to one of the many locations around the country and receive a vaccine.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) lambasted the government, saying, "The fact that we're out of vaccines and in the middle of another coronavirus outbreak, and that starting tomorrow we can't get vaccinated anymore, is a serious failure on the part of the government and the person leading it."

He added that this issue "joins the failure at Ben Gurion International Airport, which allowed and continues to allow the entry of the Delta variant into Israel."

"The media's handling of the government with kid gloves, and its silence in the face of this failure, which may, G-d forbid, cost us dearly, is an amazing performance of hypocrisy."