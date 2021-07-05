Health Ministry: Vaccine efficiency drops to 64% against Delta variant

The Health Ministry reported Monday that the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine against the Delta variant is less than its effectiveness against the earlier variants.

"The Health Ministry is constantly monitoring the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines", the ministry said in a statement,

"From an epidemiological analysis of public health services at the Health Ministry, starting June 6, there is a decrease in the benefit of the vaccine in preventing infection to 64% and in preventing symptomatic infection to 64%. The decline was observed simultaneously with the spread of the Delta variant in Israel.

The ministry noted that the vaccine remains very effective in preventing serious cases and hospitalizations. "However, the benefit of the vaccine in preventing hospitalizations and severe morbidity in the corona virus is estimated at 93%," the statement said.

"The Health Ministry calls on anyone who comes in contact with a verified patient, including the vaccinated, to be tested, especially among vaccinated people who experience symptoms."