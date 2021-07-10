MK Hendel: 'We won't cease demolishing terrorists' homes to placate US'

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) has promised that the Israeli government will not cease demolishing terrorists' homes to placate the US government.

"We do what is good for the State of Israel," he told Kan 11. "The new government's policy is clear when it comes to violations of sovereignty and the management of terror. Sometimes we may disagree with he US government, but most of the time we will go hand in hand."

Hendel added that the first dispute between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government was with regards to the demolition of a terrorist's home, and that the dispute is not a rift in relations.

"The voices that I am hearing are that the US government wants to cooperate with the new government in Israel," he added.

Regarding the Citizenship Law and the Defense Service Law, Hendel said that they did not pass because personal issues in the opposition had eclipsed ideology.

"Other than that, I don't know how to explain how those who come from parties flying the flag of Zionism would vote against a Zionist law. They have made other gods for themselves."