Surfside death toll rises to 60

The remains of six more victims of the catastrophic building collapse outside of Miami, Florida were recovered Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 60.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave an update at a press briefing Thursday on the number of bodies pulled from the rubble since the June 24th collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South.

Eighty people remain missing, with rescue officials saying that there is “no chance” of finding survivors this long after the disaster.

“Just based on the facts, there’s zero chance of survival,” Ray Jadallah, the assistant chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told The New York Times.

Emergency workers gave up on Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in a collapsed Florida condo building and told the families that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.

"At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “So today is about beginning the transition to recovery so that we can help to bring closure to the families who have been suffering and waiting for news.”